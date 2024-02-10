Seven dead in huge blaze caused by drone strike in Kharkiv

Seven people, including two children, died after a Russian drone strike hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, governor Oleh Syniehubov reported Saturday 10 February.

The Kharkiv governor said the Iranian-made Shahed drone hit civilian infrastructure in the Nemyshlyan district on the city, hitting a fuel depot and causing a massive fire that burned down 15 private houses.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said more than 50 people had been evacuated and that emergency workers had contained the blaze by Saturday morning.

The drones primarily targeted the northeastern Kharkiv region and the southern province of Odesa, a statement from Ukraine’s forces said.