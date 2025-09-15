Watch as a firefighter crawls through smoke and broken glass to rescue an elderly man trapped in a burning house in Michigan.

Bodycam footage shared by Chesterfield Police and Fire Department on Wednesday (10 September) shows officers running towards the building before kicking open the door, as thick black smoke poured out from inside.

A police officer crawls through the door shouting “can you hear me”, before a firefighter takes over, travelling across broken glass to reach the 76-year-old who was trapped inside.

The individual, who received burns on the left side of his body, was transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital where he was placed on a ventilator. As of Monday, he remains in a critical but stable condition.