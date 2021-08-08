Fireworks lit up the sky above Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium at the end of the closing ceremony, bringing 16 days of incredible competition to an end.

During the ceremony, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach paid tribute to the athletes who competed at this year’s Games saying: “Over the last 16 days you have amazed us with your sporting achievements, your excellence, your joy, your tears.”

The Paralympic Games will be held in the Japanese capital later this month between 24th August and 5th September.