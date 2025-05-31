Florence Pugh surprised punters at The Devonshire in Piccadilly on Friday, stepping behind the bar to pour pints alongside singer Yungblud.

The 29-year-old Marvel star, fresh from appearing in Yungblud’s music video for his single Zombie, was seen chatting with customers and mastering the art of the perfect pour.

Footage shows Pugh receiving cheers after successfully pouring a pint of Guinness, asking, "whose is this?" She later jokingly apologised after a less successful attempt, remarking, "I’m sorry".

In another clip, she can be seen learning the ropes from a staff member, describing her initial effort as "a bit lumpy".

Pugh most recently starred in Marvel’s Thunderbolts as Yelena Belova, with other roles in Little Women (2019), Don’t Worry Darling (2022), and Dune: Part Two (2024), and previously appeared in Rachel Chinouriri’s music video for Never Need Me.