Florida man in pick-up truck does burnout in front of cops ‘to impress girls’

A Florida pick-up truck driver performed a burnout in front of police in an attempt to “impress girls”, officers said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 16 September.

Bradenton Police Department said they were patrolling downtown in the city when they heard a vehicle rev its engine and saw a silver pickup traveling at high speed.

Police said Juan Leon, 28, swerved, avoiding the officers and pedestrians, but encountered a red light and opted to do a burnout, later telling officers, "to impress girls."

Mr Leon was arrested on several charges, including DUI, reckless driving, criminal mischief, and aggravated assault.