Woman driver ‘who just drank one Twisted Tea’ falls over during sobriety test

A woman was arrested after she failed a sobriety test despite claiming she “only drank one Twisted Tea”.

Footage released by Tampa Police on Wednesday (20 August) shows a woman insisting that she is fine and “just chilling’ after being stopped by officers on 1 August outside a gas station.

During the test, the woman was asked to perform a one-legged stand, which she likened to standing like a kangaroo. "Oh no, no kangaroo here,” the officer replied.

After she falls over, the officer proceeds to arrest the woman.

Sharing the footage, the force said: “If you plan on getting behind the wheel under the influence, you may find yourself ‘chilling’ at the county jail.”