Regional airline Flybe collapses for second time in two years

Regional airline Flybe has ceased trading for the second time in two years, with all flight cancelled and passengers told not to attempt to travel.

The carrier initially went 'bust' in 2020, before being relaunched in April 2022 after being bought by Thyme Opco.

"Flybe has now ceased trading and all flights from and to the UK operated by Flybe have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled," the website reads.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be providing further information to those affected.

