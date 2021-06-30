A prototype ‘flying car’ hit a key milestone this week by completing a 35-minute journey between two airports in Slovakia.

The two-seater AirCar has been equipped with a BMW engine and it runs on regular petrol-pump fuel.

Professor Stefan Klein, who created the vehicle, says it takes just two minutes and 15 seconds to transform from a car into a functional aircraft, but it does require a runway to take off.

He also described the experience as “normal” and “very pleasant”.