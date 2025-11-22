Moment Keir Starmer stumbles while meeting business leaders ahead of G20 summit

Prime Minister Keir Starmer stumbled over his own feet as he arrived to meet with senior business leaders in Johannesburg ahead of the G20 summit on Friday (21 November).

Footage captured by press cameras shows Starmer approaching the group of leaders before tripping. He quickly regained his balance and steadied himself.

“How are you all?” the prime minister is heard saying after the fall.

It came ahead of Starmer and other international leaders issuing a joint statement after a meeting at the summit on Saturday, calling a US-drafted peace plan for Ukraine “a basis which will require additional work”.