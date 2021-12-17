Straw goat in Sweden famed for being illegally burnt down has been destroyed

A straw goat from the city of Gävle, Sweden, which has attracted worldwide fame for being burned down illegally, has been set alight for the first time in five years. The display, known as Gävlebocken, was destroyed on Friday and has only survived 18 times since it was introduced in 1966.

Its “little brother” - a smaller straw goat - was attacked on 12 December, with “drunk people” attempting to climb Gävlebocken’s fences that same weekend. A man in his 40s has reportedly been arrested in connection with this year’s attack.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here