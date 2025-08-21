GCSE student brings along unusual ‘best friend’ to pick up results

A GCSE student collecting her results brought along an unusual friend for moral support - her pet sheep.

Milly Johnson, a young shepherd, had “best friend” Kevin the sheep come along as she picked up her results from Tarleton Academy near Preston in Lancashire on Thursday (21 August).

“I was quite nervous as I knew I couldn’t change what happened but Kevin helped a lot by being here,” she said, reflecting on his “chilled” demeanour.

She said the four-year-old North Ronaldsay sheep “comes pretty much everywhere with me”, revealing he also accompanied her to her prom, wearing a matching halter to Johnson’s dress.