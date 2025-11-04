A 91-year-old Zohran Mamdani voter in New York has gone viral after she spoke to CNN about her election choices and life.

Glory Missan, who has lived in the Big Apple all her life, spoke to the cable news station about her reasons for picking the 34-year-old democratic socialist for mayor.

But it was her closing lines that really tickled the on-site and in-studio CNN presenters.

“My mother was a Rockette,” said Glory, before departing after doing her civic duty with the immortal line, “I’m going to put my teeth in now.”