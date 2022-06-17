Business secretary Paul Scully declared this morning (Friday 17 June) that government has been working with various airports operators amid the summer flight staff shortages.

He added “we do want them (the airlines) do to more, we want to make sure there are enough people to staff the roles.”

EasyJet and British Airways, along with Wizz Air, Tui, and KLM, have been axing many flights across the UK, provoking travel chaos for weeks.

Airline bosses have given a range of reasons for the cancellations and cuts to their schedules, with the overwhelming one being a shortage of staff.

