Kwasi Kwarteng opened his speech at Conservative Party conference by declaring “what a day”, hours after announcing a major U-turn on tax cuts.

“What a day, it has been tough, but we need to focus on the job at hand,” the chancellor said.

Later in his speech, Mr Kwarteng also claimed that the government will “always be on the side of those who need it the most” and joked the proposed tax cut plans had “caused a little turbulence” before the U-turn.

