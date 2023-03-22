Why is Gwyneth Paltrow being sued over a ski crash?

Gwyneth Paltrow is in court after being sued for an alleged "hit-and-run" skiing crash in 2016.

The plaintiff, 76-year-old Terry Sanderson, claims the actor slammed into him on the slopes in Utah, leaving him with serious injuries.

He claims he suffered a "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional pain, and disfigurement."

The Goop founder claims it was she who was hit from behind by another skier, causing her to suffer minor injuries.

This video explains the details surrounding the case.

