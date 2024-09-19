An ex-Harrods employee claims former billionaire owner Mohamed Al Fayed sexually assaulted her when she was just 15.

Ellie, not her real name, claims the former luxury department store owner grabbed her face and tried to kiss her after being asked to go up to his boardroom in May 2008.

"He saw I was freaked out, and scared, and he just went into a rage and started screaming at me," she claims.

Her allegation made headlines after it was leaked to the press - but did not result in any charge.

More than 20 women spoke to the BBC as part of an investigation for the documentary Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods.

The billionaire, who died in 2023, had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women. A 2015 police investigation did not lead to any charges.

A statement from Harrods, responding to the BBC documentary, read: “We are utterly appalled by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by Mohamed Al Fayed. These were the actions of an individual who was intent on abusing his power wherever he operated and we condemn them in the strongest terms.

“We also acknowledge that during this time as a business we failed our employees who were his victims and for this we sincerely apologise.”