Harry Dunn’s mother speaks out on fourth anniversary of son’s tragic death

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has said she feels “a lot more at peace” on the fourth anniversary of his death

Harry was 19 when a Volvo, driven on the wrong side of the road by US citizen Anne Sacoolas, smashed into him outside RAF Croughton in August 2019.

Diplomatic immunity was asserted on behalf of Sacoolas by her employer, the US State Department, and she was able to leave the country 19 days after the fatal collision.

After a campaign by Harry’s family, Sacoolas appeared in court and pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

She was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.