Footage shows a crowd in London’s famous superclub Heaven counting down to midnight and going wild the moment they were allowed to party again without restrictions. Balloons and confetti poured from the ceiling and people danced and cheered as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s song Rain On Me blared out.

There were similar euphoric scenes in nightclubs across England, many of which opened their doors for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year.

Despite soaring Covid infections, the government has pressed ahead with scrapping almost all remaining coronavirus rules on so-called ‘freedom day’.