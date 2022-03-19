Highlights of the Conservative spring conference

The Conservatives gathered in Blackpool to address delegates at the Winter Gardens’ Spring Conference.

The two-day conference drew to a close on Saturday (19 March) following discussions on a number of pressing issues.

Boris Johnson delivered the final speech of the event, following addressed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

In his speech, the prime minister addressed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Mr Johnson described the war as a “turning point for the world”.

“It’s a moment of choice. It’s a choice between freedom and oppression,” he said.