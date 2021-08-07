A stricken horse has been rescued by a crane after becoming stuck in the mud on the bank of a canal.

Fire crews rushed to the area in Beverley, East Yorkshire, responding to reports of a stranded horse up to its neck in mud and water.

Rescuers spent two hours wrapping the animal in ropes and slings before using heavy machinery to pull it out of trouble.

Gavin Hoe-Richardson captured the incredibly tense incident with his drone camera and praised the crews for saving the horse’s life.

“They did an incredible job to get the horse down safely,” he said.