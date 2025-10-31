Cubans trapped by Hurricane Melissa flooding rescued by amphibious military operation

Cuba’s military rescued 38 residents trapped by severe flooding after the Sagua River overflowed on Wednesday (29 October), following heavy rain from Hurricane Melissa.

Using an amphibious vehicle, troops searched between Holguin city and the rural town of Santa Maria to reach those stranded, including elderly people and those with disabilities.

The military said the five-hour operation faced major difficulties due to the fast-moving waters, debris and darkness.

More than 700,000 Cubans have been forced to evacuate nationwide in the widespread flooding caused by Hurricane Melissa.