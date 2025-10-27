‘Monster’ eye of Hurricane Melissa swirls on path to Jamaica

Satellite imagery shows the “monster” eye of Hurricane Melissa, the most powerful storm recorded this year, that is currently hurtling towards Jamaica.

The category five storm is expected to make landfall on the Caribbean island on Tuesday (28 October).

A National Hurricane Center update said the hurricane’s maximum sustained winds had a speed of 175mph as of Monday evening.

It is predicted to bring with it up to 30 inches of rain and “life-threatening storm surges.”

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in at least seven flood-prone communities on the island.