Four senior MPs have piled further pressure on Suella Braverman to explain how the government will get to grips with the migrant crisis.

The parliamentary committee chairs have jointly written to the home secretary calling for clarity on how the home office will cut the number of treacherous small boat crossings and reduce “as a matter of urgency” the backlog in the asylum system.

They also expressed their “deep concerns” over the “dire” conditions at the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent.

