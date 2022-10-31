Emergency services in India rushed to the aid of the victims of a bridge collapse which has killed at least 140 people.

The colonial-era suspension bridge fell apart, plunging scores of people into the below river in the western state of Gujarat.

This footage shows the scene as first responders worked to save those who survived the collapse, as residents look on from the bank.

After months of renovations, the 230-metre bridge had just reopened last week. The death toll is expected to continue to rise.

