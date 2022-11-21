Alarm sirens ring in Jakarta as Indonesia struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake triggered alarm sirens after striking Indonesia on Monday afternoon (21 November).

Footage shows locals gathering in a courtyard to take shelter as a shrill alarm rang throughout the Kalibata area of South Jakarta.

The United States Geological Survey said the tremors struck 18 kilometres west-southwest of the Ciranjang-hilir region at a depth of 10 kilometres at 1:21pm local time.

Residents have been urged to watch out for aftershocks, but the quake did not trigger a tsunami warning.

