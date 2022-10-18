Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi says ditching hijab at competition was 'unintentional'

Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi has posted an apology on Instagram for any “concerns” caused by her not wearing a proper hijab during a climbing competition.

The 33-year-old said a timing issue had forced her to scale the wall without her headscarf at the Asian Championships in Seoul, South Korea.

It comes amid claims she would be arrested upon her return to Iran, and that family members including her brother been detained by police.

Iran has seen scores of arrests in recent weeks as protesters call for an end to the Islamic Republic.

