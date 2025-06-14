This is the moment projectiles from an Iranian missile attack flash in the night sky over Israel’s capital Jerusalem on Saturday (14 June).

Iran launched a fresh missile barrage towards Jerusalem after it vowed "heavy and destructive" attacks, as the Israeli military continues to strike several targets across Iran.

Iranian state TV said more than 100 missiles were launched in the second wave of their operation "True Promise 3".

Israeli Police said it received reports of a fallen explosive device in a community in the Northern District.

Initial reports indicated that there were several casualties and damage at the scene.