Watch: Simon Harris hoisted in the air in celebration after re-election to Dáil
Watch the moment Irish Premier Simon Harris was re-elected to the Dáil, securing his position as a Teachta Dála (TD) for Wicklow on the first count. (30 November 2024)
The Taoiseach’s successful re-election was joined by his wife, Caoimhe, his parents, sister Gemma, and his political team at the count centre in Greystones, County Wicklow.
