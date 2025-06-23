Iran’s revenge has hit home that Israel risks a “forever war”, reports The Independent from Tel Aviv.

World affairs editor Sam Kiley spoke with residents bombed out of their homes, fearing for their future as the Middle East conflict between Iran and Israel rages on.

Resident Ravita Yemeni said: “I think it’s a stupid war. I think every war is stupid. I think that we’re bullies, they’re bullies. Everybody’s crazy … We want to live in peace. The Iranians want to live in peace, and they [the world leaders] don’t let us. All the dictators rule the world now, and they don’t let us live in peace.”