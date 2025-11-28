Israeli forces caught on camera killing Palestinians who had appeared to surrender

Israeli troops were caught on camera killing two Palestinian men who appeared to be unarmed and were surrendering in the occupied West Bank on Thursday (27 November).

In the video, the men can be seen leaving a building with their hands up as the soldiers aim guns at them.

One of the men lifts his shirt up, apparently to show he is unarmed. They are then ordered back into the building before Israeli troops opened fire.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) accused Israeli forces of committing a "war crime", while a joint statement between the IDF and Israeli police said the two men were “affiliated with a terror network”.

The statement confirmed that the two men were shot during a dual IDF operation with the Israeli border police around Jenin, but did not specify what the men were accused of. An investigation has been launched into the shooting.