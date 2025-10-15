Police in Italy have used water cannon on pro-Palestinian protesters ahead of an Italy-Israel World Cup qualifier.

On Tuesday (14 October), planned protests in the city of Udine went ahead whilst the two teams faced off at Stadio Friuli, where Italy emerged victorious with a score of 3-0.

Some 10,000 protesters met earlier in the day to demand Israel’s exclusion from international football competition. The march remained incident-free until its final stop, where around 50 people wearing face coverings clashed with officers.

Water cannon and tear gas were used to try and disperse the protesters, who in turn attacked officers with smoke canisters.

The match has been placed in the highest risk category despite the ceasefire deal that came into effect four days before the match.