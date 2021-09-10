New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern advises patients and hospital visitors against having during a daily Covid-19 press conference.

During the conference, Ardern was asked about an allegation of a patient and a visitor having sex at an Auckland hospital with her reaction being visible across her face.

The reporter asked both Ardern and the director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is they thought it was a “high-risk activity, in the current climate”.

“I would say, generally, regardless of the Covid status, that kind of thing shouldn’t generally be part of visiting hours, I would have thought,” Arden replies.