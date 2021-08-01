New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern formally apologised on Sunday to Pacific Island people who were targeted for deportation in aggressive home raids in the mid-1970s.

Ardern attended an emotional ceremony at the Auckland Town Hall during which she made the apology on behalf of the nation for the racially charged part of the country’s history known as the Dawn Raids.

It’s when Pasifika people were targeted for deportation by authorities to find, convict and deport overstayers.

The raids often took place very early in the morning or late at night.