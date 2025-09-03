Five-year-old boy sneaks out to go to Chick-fil-A, gets brought home by cops

Body cam footage captures the moment Florida police officers picked up a five-year-old boy after he snuck out to go to Chick-Fil-A.

Patrol officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a call that the child, named William, had wandered into the San Jose Boulevard restaurant by himself on the morning of June 24.

The officers drove William back home and explained the situation to his parents, who didn’t even realize their son was missing.

“Are you kidding me?” William’s father, Phil, can be heard in the body cam.

William was safely reunited with his parents.