Man fires crossbow at police officer after stabbing neighbour

Footage shows a man firing a crossbow at a police officer from close range, having just stabbed his neighbour.

Jason King got into an argument with the neighbour in High Wycombe, back in May 2024, before stabbing them in the stomach.

When the first, unarmed officers arrived, King started shooting at them with a crossbow.

The 55-year-old was sentenced to nine years in prison on Wednesday (20 August) having been found guilty of GBH with intent, affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a bladed article in a public place.