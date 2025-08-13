JD Vance delivers special message from Trump to US troops based at UK RAF base

JD Vance delivered a message from Donald Trump to American troops stationed at a British navy base during his visit to the UK.

Speaking at RAF Fairford on Wednesday (13 August), the US vice president said that Trump was “damn proud of the good job you do every single day”.

Reciting the US president’s message, Vance said: “We’re proud of you, we’re grateful to you, we know it’s not always an easy job, it’s often long hours but I hope you know that the peace and prosperity and safety of your countrymen depends on you.”

The Gloucestershire base houses troops from the United States Air Force's 501st Combat Support Wing and the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron.