Footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s final night in prison has been released by the Department of Justice on Monday (7 July), six years after the disgraced financier's death.

Surviellance video taken from inside the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City on August, 9, 2019, shows Epstein wearing an orange jumpsuit being led to his cell by two guards at 7.49 p.m. Over 11 hours of footage was shared by the DOJ amid a probe into the 66-year-old's death. Later footage shows a guard leaving the cell at 10:41 p.m., the last time anyone is believed to have seen Epstein alive.

He was found unresponsive in the early hours of August 10, with footage showing guards gathering outside his cell door at 6:33 a.m. The FBI has now confirmed Epstein died by suicide.