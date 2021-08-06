Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, has announced 900,000 jobs have been created over the past month in the US.

"The United States economy has now made up the losses of the last 18 months," she said.

Psaki detailed that both jobs and growth are up as Americans get back to work.

"Today's numbers are further proof President Biden's economy is booming,"

Since January more than 1 million Americans have reentered the labour force, seeing unemployment falling sharply from 5.9% to 5.4%.