DUP's Jim Shannon breaks down over mother-in-law who ‘died alone’ from Covid

An MP appeared to break down in tears after recalling the death of his mother-in-law while questioning a Government minister over allegations of Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street during the pandemic.

DUP MP Jim Shannon was overcome with emotion when speaking about the death of his mother-in-law “who died alone”.

He had joined other MPs in questioning the paymaster general Michael Ellis during an urgent question in the Commons after ITV news reported Martin Reynolds invited employees to a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.

