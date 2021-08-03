Watch live as Biden discusses US progress in fighting Covid-19

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on his Administration’s efforts toward fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cases have been rising across the US in recent weeks as the Delta variant spreads, while vaccine take-up has also slowed.

Last week, Biden urged states to offer $100 incentives to anyone getting their first jab, an initiative New Mexico, Ohio and Colorado have already begun.

According to official data, just over half of the US population is now fully vaccinated, while at least 70% of adults have now received at least one shot, a target Biden had hoped to achieve by 4 July.