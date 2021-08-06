Watch live as Joe Biden addresses latest employment figures

Joe Biden is speaking live from the White House following the latest release of US employment figures.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising by 938,000 in June. Economists polled by the Reuters news agency had forecast payrolls would increase by 870,000 jobs.

Unemployment fell to 5.4 per cent from 5.9 per cent in June with average hourly earnings up 0.4 per cent.

The president tweeted to say his administration has created “more than 4 million jobs” since taking office in January.