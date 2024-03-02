Biden twice mixes up Gaza with Ukraine in aid announcement

Joe Biden mixed up Gaza with Ukraine twice during his announcement that the US will airdrop aid to the territory desperate for humanitarian assistance.

The US president, 81, referred to airdrops to help Volodymyr Zelensky's nation in a speech on Friday, 1 March, but White House officials later clarified his comments were referring to Gaza.

"We are going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing airdrops of additional food and supplies into Ukraine and seek to continue to open up other avenues into Ukraine, including the possibility of a marine corridor to deliver large amounts of humanitarian assistance," Mr Biden said.