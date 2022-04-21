Watch live as Joe Biden speaks about his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Portland, Oregon.

The president is visiting Portland International Airport to highlight investment into an earthquake-resilient runway, and improvements aimed at ensuring goods can move faster through the airport in the face of supply chain challenges.

On Thursday evening Biden will attend a Democratic National Committee in Portland, before traveling on to Seattle, Washington.

This morning Biden met with Prime Minister Shmyhal of Ukraine. The leaders discussed recent developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here