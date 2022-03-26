Watch live as Biden meets Ukraine refugees in Poland

Joe Biden is meeting with refugees and the mayor of Warsaw to discuss the humanitarian response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a visit to Poland.

It’s believed at least 3.6 million people have fled from the war-torn country in the last month, with many arriving in neighbouring countries.

The US president is also due to give a “significant speech” on Saturday after meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

US officials have claimed that Russian forces appeared to have halted their ground offensive aimed at capturing Kyiv, focusing instead on gaining control of the Donbas region.

Sign up to our newsletters.