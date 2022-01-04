Joe Biden to share ‘truth’ of 6 January riots during one-year anniversary speech

President Joe Biden will address the historical significance of the 6 January insurrection during a speech from the Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Thursday.

It will mark the one-year anniversary of the day a mob stormed the building in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying his 2020 election victory over former president Donald Trump.

Ahead of the speech, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has suggested Mr Biden is going to "speak to the truth of what happened," rather than "spread lies" as some have done in the past year.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.