John Lamont, the MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, has confirmed his resignation as a ministerial aide to the foreign secretary.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Scottish Tory announced he had voted against Boris Johnson in Monday’s confidence ballot after extensive consultation with his constituents in the borders.

Mr Lamont told Sky News he was "increasingly concerned" about the culture in Downing Street and felt the government would benefit from the "renewed focus" that would come with new leadership.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here