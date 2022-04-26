Johnson says Putin is popular enough in Russia to back down on Ukraine

Boris Johnson has said that because Vladimir Putin popular in Russia, he has the "political space" to back down from his invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister told TalkTV that because the Russian president's margin is so huge, with "massive backing" from the people of Russia, he has the room to stop the war.

"There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has been accomplished’. He has a lot of room for manoeuvre," Johnson said.

