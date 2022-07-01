US congresswoman arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

Democratic congresswoman Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the USSupreme Court on Thursday (30 June) following an abortion rights protest.

Large crowds gathered in the wake of a ruling to strike down Roe v Wade, removing constitutional protections for abortion.

Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building.

The protest on the final day of the Supreme Court’s current term, follows a week of action across the US, demanding federal protections for abortion rights.

