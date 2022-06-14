Former British heavyweight champion boxer turned security guard Julius Francis has punched a man outside Boxpark in London.

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed an altercation between a group of people and the ex-boxer, who once fought Mike Tyson.

As one of the aggressors walks towards Francis - after a different man had pushed another member of security - the fighter lands a right hand and drops him.

The Metropolitan Police are aware of the footage circulating online and have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

