The U.S. military has officially said that a drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many 10 civilians, including seven children, and it apologized for what the Pentagon said was a tragic mistake.

Senior U.S. officers had said the August 29 strike that took place as foreign forces completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to Kabul airport.

General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, gave the announcement after joining John Kirby during the Pentagon briefing.